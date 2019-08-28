Peaking

What’s It About?: Peaking is an eight-episode documentary series produced by Red Bull Media House that follows the lives of various athletes as they compete in important events. The show will take you inside the life, training, and day-to-day experiences as various athletes go through the 72 hours immediately before, during and after a landmark event in their career. Each of the episodes will follow different athletes and show what it’s like behind-the-scenes as they compete in big events and deal with all the emotions that come with it.

The Athletes: Athletes appearing on the show include: Motocross athlete, James “Bubba” Stewart; Olympic Snowboarder Mark McMorris; Freeride Biker, Carson Storch; Olympic Mountain Biker, Jenny Rissveds; Professional Surfer, Peter Mel; Professional Freeride Biker, Nicholi Rogatkin; Professional Motocross Racer, Marc de Reuver; and Late Freeride Biker, Kelly McGarry

How You Can Watch It: The show starts on the CW on Friday, September 13 at 9 p.m., and then will stream free next day on The CW App.