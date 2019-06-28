Entertainment

8 TV Shows to Watch This Summer Now That ‘Game of Thrones’ Is Over

Stranger Things 3
Stranger Things

The Cast:Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: 2 Seasons of 17 total episodes, and an 8-episode third season will start streaming on July 4, 2019.

How You Can Watch It: Streaming on Netflix. 

Why You Should Watch It: This show will make you want to hop on your bike and start riding around the neighborhood like you were a kid again. Set in the early 1980s, the show is packed with nostalgia and references of the era, following a group of kids as they encounter a young girl with psychokinetic abilities. They battle against evil coming from another dimension into their hometown of Hawkins, Indiana with the help of the badass Sheriff Hopper (Harbour). 

