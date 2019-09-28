Succession

The Cast: Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: 1 Season of 10 episodes, with Season 2 set to premiere on August 11, 2019.

How You Can Watch It: On HBO Go and HBO Now.

Why You Should Watch It: The combination of drama, comedy, and incredible acting. The show follows the Roy family, led by media titan Logan Roy (Cox) and his four kids, all of whom have issues of their own as they deal with personal and professional issues as part of one of the biggest media companies in the world. After Roy deals with a medical issue, the family each try to find their footing with drastically different results. The show was one of the best of 2018, and the second season expects to be just as good.