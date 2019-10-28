Watchmen

The Cast: Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, and Jean Smart

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: The first season has 9 episodes and is currently airing on HBO.

How You Can Watch It: On HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now.

Why You Should Watch It: It’s the most unique, interesting show on TV. Adapted from the incredible graphic novel Watchmen, creator Damon Lindelof (Lost, The Leftovers) has called the show a “remix” rather than a reboot or sequel. The book is considered “canon” for the show and the series takes place decades after the events of the graphic novel, showing how the world has dealt with the world established there, including masked vigilantes, a nuclear-powered Doctor Manhattan, raining squids, and much more.

Trailer:

