Yellowstone

The Cast: Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Gil Birmingham, Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes.

How Many Seasons/Episodes?: Season 1 had 9 episodes, and Season 2 has 10 episodes that will start airing on June 19, 2019. UPDATE: The show has just been picked up for Season 3 ahead of the Season 2 premiere, according to Variety. The new season will also have 10 episodes.

How You Can Watch It: On Paramount TV Network and streaming on the Paramount TV website.

Why You Should Watch It: It’s about as badass as TV gets in the summer. Created and written by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Wind River), the series stars Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation rancher who runs a massive ranch right near Yellowstone National Park. The show deals with the drama of running a ranch, Dutton’s clashes with land developers, and life on the frontier. There are horses, modern day cowboys, and plenty of action.