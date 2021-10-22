Support Veterans With This New Call of Duty Collaboration

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the biggest franchises in all of entertainment is Call of Duty. Few games can measure up to the pop culture impact of this series. And with the new installment coming out on November 5th 2021, Activision is using that large fanbase to do some good with its reach.

Recently, Activision teamed up with two world-renowned combat photojournalists Alex Potter and Sebastiano Tomada Piccolmini. This team-up was to get Alex and Sebastiano into the motion capture studio to use the in-game engine to take photos as if they were embedded back in the fields of WW2.

The imagery is unsurprisingly quite stunning, thanks to Alex and Sebastiano’s eyes in tandem with the stunning visual work done in the game to bring combat to life. Game technology has come a long way since playing Goldeneye back in the 90s. And this work proves that out.

All of this was to a point. By getting these men into the new Call of Duty to snap some pictures, they were able to make some prints that will be available at Bleeker Trading for purchase. And the proceeds of these sales will go to Call of Duty Endowment.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a charity that is all about helping veterans, getting them placed into new jobs. Since its inception, more than 90,000 vets have been helped. The goal is to get 100,000 by 2024. You’ll be doing the world a whole lot of good by picking up some of these stunning prints.

All you gotta do is head on over to Bleeker Trading and pick up the shots that catch your eye. And these shots are sure to do so. Do a little good this weekend and pick up some prints right now, helping one of our venerated veterans get a new job outside the service.

