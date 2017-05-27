Swizz Beatz Celebrates ‘Women in Art’ Platform in Team Up With Marriott Bonvoy and American Express





Over the years, rapper, DJ and producer Kasseem ‘Swizz Beats’ Dean has continued to grow his brand and profile into numerous areas other than music. One of the places he’s focused a lot on in recent times is the art world.

Swizz Beatz has continued that through his contemporary art collection and cultural platform, The Dean Collection, as well as through a partnership with Marriott Bonvoy and American Express. One of his most recent projects is the Women in Art platform, which saw Dean work together Marriott Bonvoy and American Express to promote and celebrate female artists, including in a special event that will happen in Miami Art Week in December.

The ‘Women in Art’ platform was announced recently in November by Dean at a special event hosted by Marriott Bonvoy and American Express at the New York EDITION hotel. As part of the event, the organizations and Swizz Beatz honored creative Joeonna Bellorado-Samuels, who is director of the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York City, and previewed pieces that Bellorado-Samuels worked on with artists February James and LaKela Brown.

The pajama set pieces previewed at the event are two sets of six bespoke pieces that will be shown at a Miami Art Week event for Marriott Bonvoy American Express Card Members during Art Basel in Miami. That event is a Dream Party event at the W South Beach where the full sets will be shown, which will be an exclusive party for Card Members and will include a performance from Swizz Beatz and limited-edition, custom-designed sleep masks created by the artists.

Swizz Beatz has previously worked with American Express and Marriott Bonvoy, including last June for the NYC debut of DELUXX FLUXX by FAILE, which was a limited interactive art event that members could come check out. You can find out more about events and the Marriott Bonvoy American Express Credit Card portfolio here.

