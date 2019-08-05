After squaring off in Creed II, Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren are working together again. The former Rocky IV and Expendables co-stars are teaming up for an action-drama series called The International.

The hour-long flick follows an undercover operative from the Department of Safety and Security at the United Nations, played by Lundgren, according to Deadline. His character “is described as the UN’s secret special agent, a one-man S.W.A.T. team and hostage negotiator.”

Stallone broke the news on Instagram, writing: “it’s going to be fantastic working with my old hard punching friend @dolphlundgren!”

Rumor has it Stallone may direct the pilot. And while the network or streaming platform hasn’t been confirmed yet, Deadline reports that the “the project was sold in the room at all three broadcast networks it was pitched to this week—Fox, CBS, and NBC—and also drew interest from Netflix and Apple,” meaning a deal is likely imminent.

Lundgren has had a bit of a comeback over the last few years with appearances in the TV series Arrow, the DC superhero film Aquaman with Jason Momoa, and the Creed sequel with Stallone and Michael B. Jordan. Lundgren made the Men’s Journal list of the 25 most dominant villains of all time after facing off against Stallone in the classic Rocky IV, and it’s possible he could represent the character in future Creed films.

Stallone’s next major project is Rambo: Last Blood, which hits theaters in September. He might also be working on a new Rocky film—and prequel TV series.