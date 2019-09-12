It could have been the rematch for the ages. After going head-to-head in Rocky IV, Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky Balboa and his longtime rival, Dolph Lundgren’s Ivan Drago, were meant to square off again in a scene from Creed II—but the moment was cut from the film, leaving Stallone “really upset.”

Lundgren appeared recently at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention and spoke about the deleted scene from Creed II and how Stallone felt about it.

“For some reason, they took it out,” Lundgren said, according to ComicBook.com. “I haven’t seen it cut together — I think it’s on the DVD or something,” he continued. “But Stallone was really upset, he wanted it in there. But I guess it broke the flow of the picture somehow, so there you go. Maybe next time.”

Back in February, Stallone shared a look at a rehearsal for that scene on his Instagram page. Stallone wrote that the scene was set to feature a scuffle between Rocky and Drago that “took place in the hospital just after Adonis had been terribly beaten by Drago’s son.” He added that he thought the scene “would’ve been extraordinary!, But regretfully it was cut.”

Here’s a look at the scene:

Lundgren spoke about filming the scene at the convention and describing how it all went down: “So Rocky comes down in the lobby, and we basically [say], ‘We’re going to go up there and talk to him, take some photos.’ [Rocky says], ‘I can’t let you do that,’” Lundgren said. “So then there’s a kind of shoving match, and I take a swipe at him, and then we end the fight in the lobby,” Lundgren said at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention. “It was fun. It was interesting, because I hadn’t thrown a punch at Stallone since ’85, because in Expendables, we’re on the same side.”

While Stallone and fans had to miss out on this scene, there’s always a possibility Drago can make a return in one of the upcoming Rocky-related projects that Stallone is working on. As Men’s Journal wrote about earlier this summer, Stallone is developing a new Rocky film and a TV show that are separate from the Creed films, but take place in the same Rocky movie universe of stories.

While the above fight scene isn’t included in this reel, here’s a look at the other deleted scenes from Creed 2: