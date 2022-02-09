How to Throw Super Bowl Events With Talent Resources Sports CEO David Spencer

We are very close to the Super Bowl guys. Months and months of watching all these teams clash for the top spot is here once more. And it is all about hanging out with all the people in your life to enjoy the event, the commercials, and the Half Time Show. Super Bowl Events are gonna be all over this weekend. One of which will see the return of Sports Illustrated to the weekend of football fun. All thanks to the help of Talent Resources Sports.

Talent Resources Sports is a Sports/Celebrity/Influencer Marketing Agency. It’s a brand that has been at this for a very long time and is here to bring back Sports Illustrated to the Super Bowl weekend extravaganza. And this year they will be bringing the fun to the heart of Los Angeles where DJs and artists like Kygo and Jack Harlow will be supplying all the good vibes for the event.

To give you a better sense of how Talent Resources Sports runs and why this event is so special, we have an exclusive interview with CEO David Spencer below. If you’re interested to see how this event came together, scroll on down and check out what the man himself has to say.

How did this heritage event come to fruition regarding celebrity procurement, confirmed performers, venue, and brand partnerships?

The genesis of the event came from the need for our different brand partners to have a seat at the Super Bowl table. Leveraging our relationships in sports and entertainment, our agency provides a solution for brands who may be officially or unofficially affiliated with the NFL to have a brand presence at this important culturally charged moment. Brands can tap into Talent Resources Sports and leverage our relationships to help advance their marketing directives at marquee events like the Super Bowl, which is one that crosses over from mainstream sports into mainstream culture. Because of our relationships in celebrity brand marketing, this is really the perfect blend of the core competencies of everything that Talent Resources Sports does, from celebrity and athlete procurement, brand partnerships, and event marketing. We are super excited about having Jack Harlow headline our party. We wanted to curate a mix of genres which is why we also reached out to Kygo, one of the top EDM performers to also headline the party, so there’s something for everyone at this event. The decision for the venue was extremely deliberate, we really wanted to highlight the city of Los Angeles. Our agency steers away from activating in nightclubs, hotel ballrooms, and conventional spaces, as we prefer to focus on identifying and securing very high-value real estate that truly represents the respective city that we’re activating in. The venue really becomes a main attraction, and we then take time to curate the event around it.

Activations at The Goldstein house are carefully curated and selected and as such, it has an extremely high celebrity pedigree. We have activated there many times in the past, most recently to celebrate and host Michael B. Jordan for his premiere of Without Remorse with Amazon Studios. We have also activated Bleacher Report during NBA All-Star weekend with Steph Curry at the house. The venue is a big draw for celebrities, as it represents the perfect embodiment of LA culture featuring a stunning backdrop coupled with a mix of sports entertainment. As far as the venue in Century Park, we wanted to have a larger scale event but also be mindful of the current situation with Covid, so it will be outdoors.

How is Talent Resources Sports setting the blueprint for future visionaries and leaders in the sports and marketing space?

We set the blueprint by creating the event and marketing platforms for brands that might not have the millions of dollars to spend on a traditional Super Bowl campaign. We create a seat at the table for brands that want to be extremely targeted, leveraging our relationships in sports and entertainment so all our events are media and celebrity-driven. Our events are geared towards a very deliberate audience which includes the athletes and teams within our network. They come to us for a safe environment where they can network, rather than party. We use these events to curate the audience and make introductions to different people in our network. We put the right people in the same room together, where that magic can happen. For us, all the work gets done behind the scenes before kickoff at the Super Bowl even happens.

How is Talent Resources Sports maintaining an established presence, especially in this new era of events caused by the COVID-19 pandemic?

Like any other company that thrives despite adversity, we are a company that has exemplified an ability to be nimble and adaptive to current market conditions. Even though COVID-19, we’ve pivoted towards digital marketing and furthering acting as a conduit between consumer brands and audiences. We really focused on our digital marketing efforts, such as launching campaigns with Neiman Marcus and Got Milk? With a city like Los Angeles, where there hasn’t been a Super Bowl in almost 30 years, it becomes the perfect embodiment of sports, entertainment, and culture. After 15 consecutive years of activating during Super Bowl weekend, we are back after taking a brief hiatus from last year’s festivities in Tampa due to Covid. We knew the LA market was too important to miss so we’re making sure we make our mark. The added time has allowed us to plan for a city like Los Angeles while being mindful of our priorities which is keeping our guests, staff, and brand partners safe and their reputations intact. We are taking every single necessary protocol above and beyond to ensure the security and safety of our guests. All our spaces have an outdoor component to them as well as capacity is going to be limited and regulated to follow LA County guidelines.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!