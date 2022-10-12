What started out as a funny promo for NBC Sports a decade ago has become a bona fide worldwide hit, with Ted Lasso winning the hearts of soccer diehards and non-sports fans alike. The story of an optimistic American college football coach who’s put in charge of a British soccer team was like chicken soup for the COVID-bruised soul when it debuted during the pandemic in 2020. Even more fans became believers when Season 2 debuted in July 2021, but it’s been a long time between pints, and now fans are wondering when we’ll actually get to see the long-awaited, much-delayed Season 3. Here’s everything we know about the new (and possibly final) season of the Apple TV+ series.

When Will Season 3 Air?

The eagerly anticipated return of Ted Lasso doesn’t have a premiere date. The 12-episode season was originally slated to start filming in September 2021, but production was delayed until March 2022. At the Emmys in September 2022, when the Apple TV+ series won the award for Outstanding Comedy Series, Jason Sudeikis, who plays the titular soccer coach, said in his acceptance speech, “We’ll see you for Season 3, at some point.”

What’s the Hold Up?

The Saturday Night Live alum, who has won back-to-back Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his portrayal of the mustachioed Kansas native, took over as the series’ showrunner for Season 3. According to a report by Puck News, Sudeikis decided the 12 new scripts needed a significant rewrite, which led to changes in character arcs and a location shoot in Amsterdam in April 2022 that further delayed the schedule and blew out production costs. Puck reported that “the Season 3 budget has ballooned between 20% and 30% (and counting).”