



Christopher Nolan’s intriguing new thriller, Tenet, follows in the footsteps of some cinematic behemoths—like Interstellar, Inception, and the Dark Knight trilogy. And now that the Tenet trailer just dropped, here’s everything we know (so far).

The film takes place in the world of international espionage—and naturally, as most of Nolan’s films do, there’s a sci-fi twist to it all: a little bit of time travel.

Starring John David Washington (Denzel’s son) and Robert Pattinson (the new Batman), the Tenet trailer teases the movie without revealing too much of the plot. It appears the duo are part of some type of special operations task force. They’re tasked with stopping an attack—“something worse” than a nuclear holocaust to “prevent World War III.”

From cars crashing backwards and forwards in time to Washington and Pattinson running up a building to the duo stumbling upon the aftermath of a shootout that “hasn’t happened yet,” this could be Nolan’s most creative action film since Inception.

The trailer also shows off some of the incredible worldwide locations where the movie was filmed, including spots in Estonia, India, Denmark, and Norway. Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that the movie “shot in seven countries, all over the place, with a massive cast and huge set pieces. There’s no question, it’s the most ambitious film we’ve made.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Along with Washington and Pattinson, the film stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, as well as frequent Nolan collaborators Michael Caine (Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar, Inception) and Kenneth Branagh (Dunkirk).

Here’s a look at Washington and Debicki in the film:

Tenet will be released on July 17, 2020.

