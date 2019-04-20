The Terminator is coming back. After the critical and commercial misfire of Terminator Genysis in 2015, the franchise is getting a fresh coat of paint for Terminator 6 from the people that helped make it so successful in the first place: James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger. The new film, Terminator: Dark Fate, will be a bit of a retooling and a sequel, with the action picking up after the events of Terminator 2: Judgement Day.

Deadpool director Tim Miller is behind the camera for the new film, working on an idea that Cameron and Miller came up with together.

Even though there have been five Terminator movies in the franchise, the new film will be ignoring the most recent movies—Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator Genisys—and instead will be more connected to Terminator 2: Judgement Day, considered to be one of the greatest action movies of all-time.

Here’s the teaser trailer and a new featurette from the film:

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Terminator film.