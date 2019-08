Gabriel Luna Is the New Terminator Bad Guy

When Luna was first cast in the film, Deadline reported that he will be taking the mantle as the “bad guy” Terminator of the new film. Schwarzenegger of course played a “bad” Terminator in the original film before switching sides in T2, and now Luna will get the chance to show what he can do as the new T-1000 (or whatever model they’re up to in this timeline.)