James Cameron Helped Develop the Story

The recent Terminator films have gotten some flack from critics and fans for moving away from the things that made the first two films in the franchise classics: Less reliance on CGI action and more practical stunts, strong characters, and a well-written story. James Cameron directed the first two films, and now he’s finally returning to the franchise for the first time since 1991. While he isn’t directing—he’ll be producing the film—Cameron worked with Tim Miller to develop the story for Terminator 6, telling The Hollywood Reporter he wants to create a “trilogy that can stand as single movies or form an overarching story.”