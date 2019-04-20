Linda Hamilton Is Returning—and Looking Badass

Since appearing in Terminator 2: Judgement Day as Sarah Connor, Linda Hamilton hasn’t had anything to do with the Terminator franchise. Not anymore. When Cameron announced that Schwarzenegger would be returning, he also confirmed that Hamilton would be back.

“As meaningful as she was to gender and action stars everywhere back then, it’s going to make a huge statement to have that seasoned warrior that she’s become return,” Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter. “There are 50-year-old, 60-year-old guys out there killing bad guys, but there isn’t an example of that for women.”