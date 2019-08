Mackenzie Davis Is Playing a Terminator—But a Good One

During the CinemaCon footage, the main character played by Mackenzie Davis is featured prominently, and it reveals that she’ll be playing a type of Terminator—but she’s definitely a good guy. In the footage, her character is protecting the character played by Natalia Reyes from Gabriel Luna’s bad guy Terminator—who can split into 2 different Terminators to wreak havoc.