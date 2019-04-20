New Details Revealed at Comic-Con

New Details: The Terminator: Dark Fate team was at Comic-Con for a panel and revealed a bunch of new info about the film. Here are the reports:

-Rated-R: Director Tim Miller says the film will have an R rating and that the rating “is built into (the franchise’s) DNA.”

-Another Return: Edward Furlong will be in the film, reprising his role as the original John Connor. (Unclear if it will be CGI, using old footage, or new footage.)