The Film Hits Theaters in Winter 2019

Soon after the announcement of the Cameron’s involvement in the film, Paramount Pictures dated the new Terminator film for July 26, 2019. After that, the movie was moved back to November 15, 2019, which is the new release date, according to Deadline. The movie is shooting in Spain, Budapest, and other locations in July and August 2018 to get ready for the 2019 release. UPDATE: Now that Wonder Woman 1984 has moved into 2020, T6 has taken it’s old spot and will now be released two weeks early on November 1, 2019.