The First Footage Wowed People At CinemaCon

While there’s still “months” of work to be done on the film, Terminator: Dark Fate had a first look at CinemaCon in early April. Director Tim Miller showed off the footage, which included the first looks at stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, and Linda Hamilton in action. Per The Hollywood Reporter, here’s a quick rundown of some of the moments shown at CinemaCon:

-Mackenzie Davis’s character, who is either a Terminator or some sort of machine/human hybrid, lands in Mexico City naked, in a similar way Terminator’s and other characters have time traveled in the past films. After being helped by two bystanders, the police come and start attacking. After Davis saves them and they’re thanking her, she says: “Don’t thank me yet.”

-In another clip, Davis and Natalia Reyes’s character are chased by a new Terminator played by Gabriel Luna as Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor shoots off some guns. During the footage, she says the iconic line: “I’ll be back.”

-In a montage of clips, there’s looks at the apocalyptic future, more character shots, as well as a shot of Schwarzenegger’s T-800 and Sarah Connor shooting bad guys together. This all sounds like a blast.