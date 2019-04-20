The Movie Likely Will Have Flashbacks of Some Kind

While the plot is being held under wraps, there’s a good chance there will be some flashbacks in this film that go back to the timeline of Terminator 2. According to the site Bloody-Disgusting, Jude Collie and Brett Azar may play the stand-ins for young John Connor and the the T-800. Azar previously played a younger Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Genisys and he could do it again here. Whether it’s for an actual flashback or a vision/dream of some kind remains to be seen, but fans lilely will get another look at that time period in this movie.