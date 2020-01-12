The new film Terminator: Dark Fate had some of the most incredible action scenes of the year. From the massive gunfight with Linda Hamilton’s Sarah Connor on the bridge to Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 battle with Gabriel Luna’s new Rev-9 model, there was something impressive in every set piece.

Director Tim Miller did a lot of preparation to create the action sequences, using pre-visualization, motion capture work, and lots of rehearsal time to get them right. Miller spoke with Men’s Journal around the time of the film’s release about how he put those scenes together.

“My secret to creating great action sequences? Hire very talented stunt coordinators,” Miller told Men’s Journal. “That’s absolutely key. We had my stunt coordinator from Deadpool, and he was fantastic. I went through and wrote out all the action scenes in detail in a bullet-point format. We loved how they came out and everyone worked their assess off.”

With Terminator: Dark Fate hitting digital release and home video, Men’s Journal has an exclusive look at how one of those action scenes came together: An airplane battle that ends with a Humvee falling to the ground—with the main characters in it.

In this scene, the characters are in a C-5 airplane as Schwarzenegger’s T-800 fights and tries to hold off Luna’s Rev-9 so that Sarah Connor (Hamilton), Grace (Mackenzie Davis), and Dani (Natalia Reyes) can escape. They pile into a Humvee that’s rigged for a parachute drop from the plane but, naturally, things don’t go according to plan—and that’s where the action comes in.

As Miller describes: “When it bails out [of the plane], the parachutes aren’t deployed and they’re in freefall,” Miller says. “And Grace, being the super-soldier she is, she climbs outside and releases the parachutes and saves everybody.”

The Terminator clip video shows the way the stunt team trained with Davis to move in the scene and how they designed the sets and studio space to actually film it. Using a combination of a real Humvee, the design of the back of the plane, wire work with Davis, and computer graphics for the sky, the crew put together one of the most thrilling action sequences of the year.

Watch the full video for a look at how the scene came together.

Follow more of our coverage below from the Terminator franchise and Dark Fate, which hits home release on Digital on January 14 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 28. (See more info on the bonus features and extras below.)

