He said he would be back—and the Terminator wasn’t kidding around. Arnold Schwarzenegger helped launch a multi-billion dollar franchise and became a worldwide movie star for his portrayal of the T-800 in James Cameron’s Terminator movies. Now, he’s coming back for Terminator 6—but before that, here’s a look at some amazing facts from the series.

While Schwarzenegger starred in the role for four of the five movies in the series, including The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991), Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), and Terminator Genisys (2015), most fans see the first two films as the high points of the franchise. Side note: A CGI version of Schwarzenegger’s face was used in Terminator: Salvation (2009) while he was the governor of California.

Whatever you think of those later movies, though, The Terminator is rightly hailed as a landmark achievement of independent film, science-fiction storytelling, and practical special effects. Terminator 2: Judgment Day continued that trend, using groundbreaking visual effects and strong storytelling to create what many in the film community feel is one of the best sequels of all time, on par with films like Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather Part II (1974) and James Cameron’s Aliens (1986).

And it was no accident that Schwarzenegger helped make the role of the T-800 one of the most iconic in film history.

On the heels of our dossier of badass Predator facts, here are 15 amazing facts about Arnold, The Terminator, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.