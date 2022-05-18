THC Gummies to Buy 2022

This article is sponsored content supplied by CBDfx.

THC gummies, CBD gummies, delta-8 gummies, delta-9 gummies, marijuana, hemp … the whole cannabis industry is a constantly moving target lately, with new regulations popping up nearly as fast as bewildering new marketing angles.

THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, with its psychoactive effects that cause a euphoric high, is at the center of the cannabis hubbub, and it’s the reason why some products may be legal in your state and some may not.

According to the U.S. government, there are two types of cannabis — marijuana and cannabis hemp (or industrial hemp). Cannabis hemp was legalized on the federal level by the 2018 Farm Bill. Products made from cannabis hemp can contain up to 0.3% THC, according to the FDA. These are CBD products like the gummies we’ll list below that are available in most states. The legality of marijuana, or products with more than 0.3% THC, is controlled on a state-by-state basis.

Of course, with CBD sales expected to hit nearly $2B this year, there’s a dizzying array of CBD and THC products, variant forms of THC, and an astounding amount of confusing advertising to accompany it all.

So, how can we find safe, effective THC products? It’s actually much easier than you might think. There are just a few vital bits of information you need to shop for delta-8, delta-9, and related THC products with confidence. First, here’s a list of some recommended THC gummies that you can be sure are high quality, tasty, and super effective.

Top THC Gummy Products for 2022

1. CBDfx Delta-9 THC Gummies + CBD: Berry Buzz Sativa

The folks at CBDfx have been making high-quality products since 2014. They’re well known for sourcing only organically grown, pesticide-free, GMO-free hemp and for using safe and clean CO2 methods to extract THC and CBD from the hemp.

CBDfx Delta-9 Berry Buzz Gummies feature 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD per one-gummy serving, which means they’re capitalizing on the maximum legal THC levels. Formulated for mood-elevating effects similar to those of cannabis sativa, these potent delta-9 gummies are made with health-boosting full spectrum CBD (more on that below). These sweet little THC edibles are packed with all the cannabinoids (including the maximum legal amount of THC) present in hemp for the distinctly chill experience CBDfx is known for, as well as delicious, all-natural flavors.

Sleep is essential for good health. Another quality entry from CBDfx, these delta-9 THC-infused gummies are designed for a deeply restful experience for those of us who need deeper relaxation and better sleep. Lemon Dream Indica delta-9 gummies contain 5mg of THC and 25mg of CBD per serving, like the Berry Buzz delta-9 gummies above. An added 3mg of melatonin provides the perfect rest-enhancing boost, taking these gummies from “chill” products to full-on sleep gummies. And their bright lemon ginger is one of the best flavors of the THC gummies reviewed here.

Pro tip: If you want a delta-9 experience that gives you the best effects of a sativa (mood elevation) and the best effects of an indica (restfulness), CBDfx has a few quality hybrid products in their full spectrum delta-9 THC collection that are worth exploring!

TRE House is a brand that knows how to have a good time. With emphasis on enhancing legal CBD products to deliver the most … “recreational” … effects possible, they work with potent cannabis compounds, like HHC, to boost the already powerful effects of full spectrum CBD with the maximum legal amounts of THC. Designed to deliver a powerful experience, these THC gummies live up to their “high potency” moniker. Also, HHC’s legality is a bit blurry from state to state, so you’ll want to read up on the latest regulations where you live before you purchase your gummies.

Delta-8 has become the buzzword of the CBD and THC worlds, and for good reason. We’ll get into Delta-8 in more detail later, but for now suffice it to say that delta-8 is a form of THC that has managed to remain legal in many places where CBD is legal even though it has elevating effects. Delta-8 THC can deliver a delightful, light buzz, and TRE House makes the most of that by boosting it here with HHC and THC-O, the latter of which is a synthetic analog of THC. Like the High Potency HHC Gummies above, these gummies are designed to rock you back on your heels, so start small. These gummies might taste like candy, but they definitely aren’t candy!

Like CBDfx, Medterra is a long-established brand, known for some of the best products on the market. Straightforward, simple, and designed to deliver the purest full spectrum CBD and Entourage Effect experience possible, these THC gummies boast 2mg of THC and 25mg of full spectrum CBD per gummy. Whereas TREࠢ House THC gummies could be seen as “party” edibles, these are definitely wellness THC edibles, good for everyday use and formulated to deliver all the soothing, therapeutic health benefits of cannabis hemp that are often overlooked in the furor around getting high.

Navigating THC Terminology

There are heaps of scientific terms and acronyms in the cannabis world, and they’re used just as often to confuse the issue as they are to clarify it. Let’s look at some of the basics that can help you research and shop for best-in-class gummy products.

Cannabinoids

Cannabinoids are the active ingredients in cannabis. They’re molecular compounds that naturally occur in the hemp plant. These include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), cannabidiol (CBD), and over a hundred other compounds that all deliver different health benefits depending on how they’re ingested and combined with other cannabinoids.

Delta-9

Delta-9 THC is the most heavily regulated of the cannabinoids. Delta-9 THC is psychoactive, meaning it causes the euphoric high that some people love and some people love to hate.

The presence of delta-9 in a legal product all comes down to math.

For medical and recreational marijuana, where it’s legal, delta-9 in a product like a gummy will be abundant. For the full spectrum cannabidiol products that are legal in most states, there will never be more than 0.3% THC present. That means your delta-9 THC CBD gummy is not intended to get you high and, in moderation, will not cause any psychotropic effects. However, ingesting a large amount of a delta-9 gummy product of this kind could cause psychoactive effects, so these gummies should be used with care.

Delta-8

You’ve likely heard a lot about delta-8 THC recently. It too is a form of THC, but one that has managed to slip through a rapidly tightening legal loophole. When cannabis hemp was legalized, only delta-9 THC was still considered a controlled substance and heavily regulated. delta-8 occurs in much smaller amounts in hemp and is not currently regulated in most states.

When concentrated, delta-8 is known to cause moderate euphoric effects, although not to the extent and with all the same traits that delta-9 THC does.

Many states have begun to crack down on delta-8 THC products, so it’s important to stay current with your own state’s regulations.

Delta-10, HHC, and others

Delta-10 THC and HHC are also mildly psychoactive forms of THC that occur in very small amounts in cannabis. You’ll see them pop up in products, although less frequently than delta-8 and delta-9. It’s important to keep up with your state’s regulations on these cannabinoids, as well.

Endocannabinoid System

The endocannabinoid system is a cell-signaling system in the bodies of pretty much all animals. It’s closely integrated with the central and peripheral nervous systems, as well as systems and organs that regulate mood, sleep, immune response, digestion, and more.

Our bodies naturally produce compounds called endocannabinoids that interact with receptors in this system. These endocannabinoids serve important functions in our bodies, particularly in helping the body to maintain homeostasis, or balance.

Cannabinoids also interact with receptors in this system. It’s how they pass along their effects.

An edible THC product, like a gummy, will take a little longer than an inhaled product to take effect, because the gummy has to be digested and metabolized before the THC and CBD can enter the bloodstream and interact with the endocannabinoid system. However, the effects of an edible THC product also last far longer than a vaped or smoked product, sometimes as long as eight hours.

Spectrums

CBD spectrum is crucially important when shopping for THC products. All legal THC gummies are made with cannabidiol that is extracted from the hemp plant. These extractions come in three types: full spectrum, broad spectrum, and isolate.

Full spectrum is the ideal form of cannabidiol for THC gummies, because it contains all the cannabinoids and other active ingredients, like terpenes, present in the hemp plant. That includes those trace amounts of delta-9 THC.

Broad spectrum CBD filters out any THC, but retains most of the other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids of the hemp plant. Isolate is simply isolated cannabidiol with no other hemp content. A THC gummy product made with either of these types of CBD will only contain THC if it has been added.

Why does this matter? Because of the Entourage Effect.

The Entourage Effect

In 1998, Raphael Mechoulam and fellow scientists were conducting research on the effects of a specific endocannabinoid when they saw that it performed far better when other compounds were also present. They named this phenomenon the Entourage Effect.

For lay-people, this means it’s a synergistic effect caused when multiple cannabinoids (the entourage) are present simultaneously. When this happens, individual cannabinoids modify one another’s behavior while also contributing to a more potent overall effect. Kind of like the show, Entourage, but with much less Kevin Dillon.

In other words, a THC-infused gummy product is going to have a more robust effect if it’s made from full spectrum CBD that contains all cannabinoids.

How to Shop for Quality THC Gummy Products

With this terminology under your belt, shopping for your ideal THC-infused gummy is pretty straightforward. Here are a few rules of thumb.

Clean Hemp, Clean THC Gummy

Hemp really is a remarkable plant, and not just for making sweet ponchos. In addition to being valuable as a fiber, a construction material, and a traditional medicine going back millennia, hemp is a powerful phytoremediator.

Great, more terminology.

A phytoremediator is a plant that removes toxins from the soil where it grows. Hemp is very effective at this, siphoning pesticides, heavy metals, chemicals, and more from the soil.

But, where do those toxins go? Into the plant.

So, always shop for THC gummies made with cannabis that comes from organic, non-GMO, pesticide-free farms.

Clean Extraction

We mentioned CO2 extraction above when discussing the brand CBDfx. This is considered the safest extraction method in the cannabis industry. A very, very high-level summary of the process is this:

1. Supercritical (compressed fluid) CO2 passes through an extractor containing the hemp

2. A solution forms containing the CO2, cannabinoids, terpenes, and other plant compounds

3. This solution is passed through a separator that removes the CO2

4. Any trace remaining CO2 naturally evaporates

Cheap brands, like the ones you’ll find on many convenience store counters, often use different, questionable extraction methods that include submerging the hemp in solvents with butane, acetone, or other harsh chemicals.

If you want a pure and potent gummy, make sure that the product is not only organic, but also that the cannabinoids in it were extracted with clean CO2.

Lab Reports

The best way to ensure that your THC-infused gummy products are clean and safe is to only purchase products accompanied by a lab report created by an independent third party. The best brands provide a lab report for all of their products, dated by batch.

These reports tell you the exact percentages of THC, CBD and other cannabinoids in your product. They’ll also inform you how safe your product is by letting you know whether pesticides or other toxins are present.

You can use these criteria for any THC oil or CBD oil product, including THC gummies, THC pen vapes, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, other CBD edibles, CBD oil tinctures, CBD cream, CBD for dogs, CBD mushroom extract, and other products.

The Final Word on THC & Gummies

If you shop wisely, armed with the right information, you’ll find the best THC-infused gummy products for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a soothing, therapeutic CBD experience bolstered by the full legal amount of THC, or you’re intrigued by the soft buzz reportedly delivered by delta-8 products (as long as you can purchase them legally), there’s a gummy out there just right for you.

The five products listed above are an ideal starting point for your THC-infused gummy journey. Tried and true, they represent the spectrum of safe, legal THC gummies available right now. Give one of these tasty gummies a shot and see for yourself what all this hype is about.

