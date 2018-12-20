The 17 Most Impressive Celebrity Body Transformations of 2018

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars made incredible body transformations in 2018. Sure, actors like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Michael B. Jordan, and Jason Momoa were already in solid shape. But major blockbusters—such as Hobbs & Shaw, Avengers: Infinity War, Creed 2, and Aquaman—added that extra bit of motivation for the celebrities to get stronger, bigger, and fitter.

Whether they were training for a superhero role or action-packed TV show, these actors hit the gym—or ate a lot of food—to get into character. But we wanted to know the specifics. So we spoke to some of the trainers to nail down just how these bulk-ups and shreds happened. Take inspiration from these guys to hit your goals in the new year.