The 50 Greatest Adventure Books

We can’t all go on great adventures, but we can read about them. Whether it be a Nobel Prize winner driving across America with his dog, Anthony Bourdain taking us on a tour of the world’s greatest meals, sailing side-by-side with an insane sea captain in Moby-Dick, experiencing Australia through the eyes of Bill Bryson, or experiencing frozen hell with Sir Ernest Shackleton, these 50 books that include memoirs, biographies, and novels, provide a wide array of curious, brave, and often downright insane people all in search of experiences that ended up making for great reading.