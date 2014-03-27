The ‘Apocalypse Now Final Cut’ 40th Anniversary 4K Ultra Combo Pack and Digital Releases Are Full of Incredible Special Features





Legendary Hollywood director Francis Ford Coppola is bringing Apocalypse Now back in a big way for the 40th anniversary of the film. Coppola and his team at American Zoetrope have put together a new, restored cut of the movie, Apocalypse Now Final Cut, bringing fans a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Digital 4K Ultra HD release from Lionsgate, available on August 27.

Even if you’ve seen Apocalypse Now before, you’ve never seen it quite like this. The new version of the film was restored from the original negative for the first time ever, and also presented in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever. The restoration has incredible sound and visuals, having been created with Dolby Vision HDR and enhanced with Meyer Sound Laboratories’ newly developed Sensual Sound, giving you the most visceral, immersive, and incredible-looking version of the film every produced.

The home release versions are jam-packed with special features and extras, giving you an incredible array of behind-the-scenes features, information about making the film, and commentary from Coppola himself. The new version is available from Lionsgate in a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack, which includes Apocalypse Now Final Cut on 4K disc, plus three Blu-ray discs and a Digital copy, while the Digital 4K Ultra HD version is also available for purchase and has numerous special features with it, including an audio commentary from Coppola. (Check here for details on the sets and how you can purchase the new version of the film.)

The 4-disc Apocalypse Now Final Cut anniversary set is packed with exclusive features, including the Theatrical Cut and Extended Cut (Redux) of the film, the Hearts of Darkness documentary, as well as the Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Coppola and Steven Soderbergh, which has never been released outside the festival before. Along with that, the Apocalypse Now Final Cut 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack features a new, collectable Mondo artwork and will be available for $34.99.

Coppola said that Apocalypse Now Final Cut “looks better than it has ever looked, and sounds better than it has ever sounded,” and that he is “thrilled beyond measure to present the best version of the film to the world.”

The newly restored cut of the film is what Coppola calls his “Goldilocks version” of Apocalypse Now. While speaking about the film at a press conference, Coppola said that the studio version was cut a little bit short, and the Redux version may have been a bit too long, and that this new Apocalypse Now Final Cut version is “just right.”

“This new version was the right blend for me for what I wanted,” Coppola said. “My feeling was the war was surreal, so anything that tried to get to the heart of that was going to be weird, but I noticed 20 years later that the original cut didn’t seem quite so far out anymore. So we looked at what we could do with this Final Cut version after Redux. I felt more connected to what the film was about and I say now that this is my favorite version.”

The classic war film follows Captain Benjamin L. Willard (Martin Sheen) as he’s sent on a mission during the Vietnam war to assassinate a rogue soldier, Colonel Kurtz (Marlon Brando). The incredible cast also includes Robert Duvall, Dennis Hopper, Laurence Fishburne, and Harrison Ford. When it was first released, Apocalypse Now was nominated for eight Academy Awards, winning for Best Cinematography and Best Sound, and won three Golden Globes for Best Original Score, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture.

The 4K Restoration of the film brings Apocalypse Now to you in a version unlike any you’ve seen before. Here’s a detailed look at the special features included in the Apocalypse Now Final Cut set:

4K UHD SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

Disc One Audio Commentary by Director Francis Ford Coppola

Disc Two An Interview with John Milius A Conversation with Martin Sheen and Francis Ford Coppola “Fred Roos: Casting Apocalypse” Featurette The Mercury Theatre on the Air: Heart of Darkness – November 6, 1938 “The Hollow Men” Featurette Monkey Sampan “Lost Scene” Additional Scenes “Destruction of the Kurtz Compound” End Credits (with Non-Optional Audio Commentary by Francis Ford Coppola) “The Birth of 5.1 Sound” Featurette “Ghost Helicopter Flyover” Sound Effects Demonstration “The Synthesizer Soundtrack” Article by Bob Moog “A Million Feet of Film: The Editing of Apocalypse Now” Featurette “Heard Any Good Movies Lately? The Sound Design of Apocalypse Now” Featurette “The Final Mix” Featurette “2001 Cannes Film Festival: Francis Ford Coppola” Featurette “PBR Streetgang” Featurette “The Color Palette of Apocalypse Now” Featurette Disc Credits

Disc Three Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse (with Optional Audio Commentary by Francis and Eleanor Coppola) NEW : Tribeca Film Festival Q&A with Francis Ford Coppola and Steven Soderbergh NEW : Never-Before-Seen B-Roll Footage John Milius Script Excerpt with Francis Coppola Notes (Still Gallery) Storyboard Collection Photo Archive Unit Photography Mary Ellen Mark Photography Marketing Archive 1979 Teaser Trailer 1979 Theatrical Trailer 1979 Radio Spots 1979 Theatrical Program Lobby Card and Press Kit Photos Poster Gallery Apocalypse Now Redux Trailer



DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES