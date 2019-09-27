



The Dark Knight is making his return. Robert Pattinson is taking over the cowl from Ben Affleck, putting a younger spin on the iconic character for director Matt Reeves in The Batman.

After establishing a new Caped Crusader in Justice League, Warner Bros. is ready to start fresh. They’ve had a number of recent hits with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Zachary Levi’s Shazam!, and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman. The upcoming slate of DC superhero movies are expected to have fewer connections to one other than the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Warner Bros. is focused on making strong films for each character instead.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Batman.

The Basics

The Director: Matt Reeves was hired in January 2017 to take over after Ben Affleck had potentially planned to write, direct, and star in the next Batman film.

The Cast: Robert Pattinson is locked in as Bruce Wayne/Batman, beating out Nicholas Hoult for the part.

The Villains: Reports have a handful of Batman’s iconic villains likely appearing in the film, including the Riddler, Penguin, and Catwoman.

The Plot: The story will reportedly involve a series of murders that Batman investigates, leading him to cross paths with a number of villains, criminals, and mobsters in Gotham’s underworld.

The Release Date: The Batman will be released on June 26, 2021.