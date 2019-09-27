A Different Side of Batman

Batman has long been known as the “world’s greatest detective,” but in recent movies, he’s been more of an ass-kicker than a gumshoe. Matt Reeves is hoping to change that. He told The Hollywood Reporter: “It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”