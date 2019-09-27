A New Dark Knight

As we mentioned, Robert Pattinson is stepping into the role of Bruce Wayne—representing a younger version of Batman compared to previous stars Ben Affleck and Christian Bale. The internet went a little crazy when the news broke, likely remembering Pattinson as the guy who starred in those Twilight movies. But in recent years, Pattinson has been putting out strong performance after strong performance in independent movies like Good Time, The Lighthouse, High Life, Cosmopolis, and The Lost City of Z. Pattinson will star in Christopher Nolan’s next film Tenet before working on The Batman.