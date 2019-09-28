A Potential Trilogy? Plus, the Latest Updates and Rumors

With the film expected to start production in the near future, there have been some updates about the movie and potential casting announcements on the way, according to Mark Hughes at Forbes. Here’s a look at some of those updates and rumors:

A ‘Batman’ Trilogy?: Hughes writes that the plan is that “Reeves will be making a trilogy of films, but there will be opportunity for the world he creates to continue, be it with Reeves still at the helm or someone else taking time in the director’s chair.” So if this one is a success, expect more from Reeves and Pattinson in Gotham City.

An Expanding Bat-World: Hughes writes that the Batgirl project that’s in development could tie in with this Batman world, and that’s also why the recent Nightwing project has slowed down a bit: “it’s expected that the upcoming Batgirl film project will be tied into this new bat-world, and the currently delayed Nightwing movie has to wait until the status of Batman’s sidekick has been settled. From what I’ve heard, Dick Grayson is expected to make an appearance in one of the Reeves movies, probably in the form of an origin story (whether that’s the film’s main plot or a subplot, however, remains to be seen).”

More Villains?: As previously mentioned here, Reeves is expected to have multiple villains in his first Batman film. As Hughes writes, “the plan is to fill this bat-world with an entire rogues’ gallery of villains – and Batman has the best slate of villains in comics, rivaled only by Spider-Man” because of Reeves’s plans to make multiple films and expand the “fully realized bat-world capable of sustaining itself for many movies going forward.”

Casting News Coming Soon?: Hughes also writes that cating news is likely to get announced soon, as Reeves wants to start shooting in early 2020.