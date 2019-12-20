Dark Knight Returns: The Moviegoers Guide to ‘The Batman’

Andy Serkis Is Playing Alfred Pennyworth

Batman might have his Alfred: According to The Wrap’s Beatrice Verhoeven and Umberto Gonzalez, two of the best film reporters/scoopers out there, Andy Serkis is “in talks to play Alfred Pennyworth” in The Batman for Matt Reeves. Other actors who have played Alfred include Michael Caine in the Chris Nolan Batman series, while Jeremy Irons recently played him in Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman and Justice League films.

