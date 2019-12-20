Dark Knight Returns: The Moviegoers Guide to ‘The Batman’

Colin Farrell Is Playing The Penguin

This confirms another villain is appearing—and the role might be cast: Colin Farrell is reportedly in talks to play the Penguin, according to The Hollywood Reporter latest news. Danny DeVito previously played The Penguin in the 1992 film Batman Returns. Farrell spoke recently about the script, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

“It’s all very hush-hush. But it’s a really beautiful script that he wrote. And he has a real love for it. We’re still in the process of designing the aesthetic for the character. I’m still in the process of talking to Matt Reeves, who is the director and wrote the script — A really beautiful and dark, moving script. Really gorgeous.”

