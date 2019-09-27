Here’s What the Movie Might Be About

The movie is reportedly going to involve Batman looking into a string of strange murders, which will force him to cross paths with Gotham’s villains and its seedy underworld, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Those villains might be some iconic ones, as Thomas Polito from Geeks Worldwide—who has been right on a number of superhero movie rumors in recent years—reports that the film is expected to feature The Penguin as a “Gotham mobster,” Catwoman as a “Gotham burglar,” Firefly as a “professional arsonist,” and The Riddler as a “criminal mastermind.”