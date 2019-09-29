‘The Batman’ Meets Its Riddler

Shortly after Jonah Hill was out of the running for a spot in The Batman, Warner Bros. announced that Paul Dano would be stepping into an iconic villain role. According to Deadline, the actor will appear alongside Kravitz’s Catwoman as The Riddler, last played by Jim Carrey in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Dano was recently nominated for an Emmy for his work in Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora. He’s starred in Okja, Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave, and There Will Be Blood. As of Dano’s casting, the only principal (rumored) villains yet to be cast are The Penguin and Firefly, a winged arsonist.