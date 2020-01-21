Dark Knight Returns: The Moviegoers Guide to ‘The Batman’

Where ‘Batman’ Is Shooting

Matt Reeves is already filming The Batman in London, and Europe appears to be his main backdrop for the new Gotham City. Director Christopher Nolan used combinations of Chicago, Pittsburgh, and New York City for his Dark Knight trilogy with Christian Bale and it looks like Reeves is going for a more comic book-accurate look. Reeves will be shooting in areas in England, including London, Somerset House, and Two Temple Place, and soon after he’ll be moving to shoot in Glasgow, Scotland. Check out this rundown for more on the shooting locations:

