Dark Knight Returns: The Moviegoers Guide to ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz Set to Play Catwoman

The Batman now has a Catwoman: Actress Zoe Kravitz will play the role of Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the film, beating out Zazie Beetz, Eiza Gonzalez and Alicia Vikander for the role, according to Variety. The character has previously appeared in Batman films in the past, played by Anne Hathaway in The Dark Knight Rises and Michelle Pfeiffer in 1992’s Batman Returns, while Halle Berry appeared in 2004’s Catwoman.

