Robert Pattinson is ready to suit up for The Batman. Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look at the new Batman suit with a video of a camera test that he shot with cinematographer Greg Frasier to debut a look for the new Bruce Wayne.

The suit is a very different style from previous costumes and it’s noticeably less bulky and more hand-made compared to Ben Affleck’s Batman suit. Part of that design appears to be due to the story, which is reportedly set to follow Pattinson’s Batman in his second year on the job, according to superhero scooper Umberto Gonzalez at The Wrap.

For Pattinson’s costume, cowl and mask appear to be separate pieces from the main suit, which could give Pattinson’s Batman more flexibility in moving his neck. Christian Bale previously complained about the restrictions of his costume in that area, and Michael Keaton’s suit hilariously almost didn’t allow him to turn his head without moving his whole upper body.

Here’s the first official look at the costume:

The Batman – Camera Test from Matt Reeves on Vimeo.

This fan video also shows the costume in black-and-white with a bit more clarity:

The suit is incredible. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/7KSqDIrIUr — patrick tomasso (@imPatrickT) February 13, 2020

Reeves’ film is being made as more of a detective story for Batman than past films about the character and will have Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne crossing paths with numerous friends and foes around Gotham City. The main characters alongside Batman include Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffery Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

The Batman will be released on June 25, 2021.

