When all of this is over, you’re getting a new couch.

Seriously, take a look at your den. It’s disgusting. America has only been home for a week, and your TV room looks like the Battle of the Binge—blankets strewn between takeout containers and remotes everywhere. You told yourself you were going to read, but let’s be honest …

If there’s one thing you’ve got, it’s downtime. Knowing that, we’ve compiled a list of the best adventure sports flicks—the ones you’ve been meaning to watch or perhaps some old standbys to rewatch. And we’ve listed exactly which streaming services to find them on. So crack open one of those coveted bevies you’ve been rationing and get comfortable.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!