Streaming on Amazon Prime and Hulu; available to rent on Amazon Prime, Hulu

There’s no good time for a pandemic, but if you’re couch camping for a few weeks, at least we’ve entered an important age in surf cinema, where Andy Irons: Kissed by God represents a very radical shift in the genre.

There have always been surf movies that were more than just surf-porn, but they weren’t exactly investigative journalism. Simply put, they were financed by the surf companies who were selling the dreamy façade of surf and had no interest in telling dirty secrets about its superstars.

It wasn’t until years after the death of surfing’s favorite badass champ that the story was told by Teton Gravity Research co-founders and directors Steve Jones and Todd Jones. They did it without pulling any punches, telling the full story of Irons’s bipolar disorder and adiction as well as darker truths about the opioid crisis and pharmaceutical industry.

It marks building swell in a new type of surf movie, one that highlights real human struggle over an array of sick turns (though there are still plenty of those).

If you’ve already seen Kissed, then check out Emmy-award winning Momentum Generation or And Two if By Sea.

