https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=5&v=XIIaJRlr6-Q&feature=emb_title 5 / 7

Streaming on Amazon Prime; available to rent on Amazon Prime or iTunes

Stacey Peralta should not cry in his own documentary.

OK, now that we got that out of the way, this is an epic focus on the dynamic personalities that were a catalyst for skaters transcending skateboarding.

It’s the tale of the original Powell Peralta team—Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, Tommy Guerrero, and Mike McGill. The Bones Brigade (and the era in general) influenced board-riding, and culture, forever. This is worth watching for Mullen’s unique insight alone.

And Peralta does an excellent job of bringing the story out of the guys who lived it (sorry Stacey, we just had to add that first bit).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!