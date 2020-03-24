3 / 7

Streaming on Disney+ and Hulu; available to rent on Youtube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Hulu, Disney+

Of all the films in our list, chances are that Free Solo has been the most widely watched since 2018. If you’re a surfer/skater and this is out of your normal wheelhouse, make a point to watch it.

As opposed to the rest of these films, which are retrospectives, Free Solo was shot live, chronicling rock climber Alex Hannold and the first 900-meter solo free climb of Yosemite’s El Capitan. But it’s more than that, as we learn about the complexities of Honnold’s unique personality and how his quirky traits and relationships play a role in his phenomenal accomplishment.

If you’ve already seen Free Solo, look into Valley Uprising, something of a precursor.

