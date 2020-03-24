6 / 7

Available to rent on Amazon Prime, iTunes

This is skiing’s answer to Stacey Peralta’s Dogtown and Z-Boys. It chronicles the ascent of the Jackson Hole Air Force, a group of skiers who essentially started a movement that would change North American ski resorts’ access policies. While skateboarding has always come from a place of rebellion, skiing comes from places that have a turn-down service.

But this band of big-mountain renegades would change that, and this film shows how they injected Wyoming aggression and a powder-at-all cost approach to the sport. Now 10 years old, it’s a bit dated but still worth the time.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!