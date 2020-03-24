1 / 7

Streaming on Hoopla; available to rent on Youtube, Google Play, iTunes, Amazon Prime

Everyone likes to talk about the amount of money Red Bull drops on T. Rice films but when you give blank checks to the most interesting man in the snowboard world, you get amazing films.

Even the best of snowboard flicks are mostly one-dimensional, but The Fourth Phase is the perfect film for self-quarantine as the top-notch footage is set to a worthwhile storyline that involves meteorology, passion, struggle, geography, the human condition, and a whole lot of Travis Rice.

