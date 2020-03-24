2 / 7

Streaming on YouTube; available to rent on YouTube, Vudu, Google Play

Back in the ’90s, filmmakers would make crossover VHS vids that included surf, skate, snow, and occasionally some other peripheral pursuits like wakesurfing or BASE jumping. Some of the best boardsport trinity flicks came from Volcom. Anyone remember Alive We Ride?

In 2014, Volcom released True to This, bringing back the first major surf-skate-snow video in years. And they did it with exceptional cinematography, showcasing their riders in high-performance waves, streets, big mountain, world-class skate parks, heavy water, empty swimming pools and urban snow around the globe.

There’s no plot here, but this level of action shot with such quality, in the most epic playgrounds in the world, keeps you riveted for 40 minutes.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!