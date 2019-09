We picked three comics that Saturday Night Live (back this month) needs to hire to save itself.

Connor Ratcliff

The UCB Theatre vet has appeared in Amazon’s Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and is an improv ace.

Dulcé Sloan

The Atlanta comic and Daily Show correspondent has serious Southern sass.

Tim Dillon

The host of the Tim Dillon Is Going to Hell podcast is as morally suspect as he is hilarious.