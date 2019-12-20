



The new year is just around the corner. When you’re home for the holidays or curled up on the couch avoiding the cold, it’s the perfect time to catch up on all the TV shows and movies that have been filling up your must-see list.

Here are some TV shows and movies to watch and stream over the holiday break on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+, along with HBO, and Hulu.

The Witcher – Netflix: Henry Cavill muscled up yet again for his new role as monster hunter Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher. Netflix is hoping this series has the appeal of a Game of Thrones, and is adapted from the popular book series of the same name. The show takes place on “the Continent” and follows Geralt as he makes his way through dangerous landscapes, crossing paths with a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret. Streaming begins Dec. 20.

Watchmen – HBO/HBO Now: Now that the first season of this series has finished airing, it’s the perfect time for a binge. Based on the iconic graphic novel of the same name, the show is set in an alternate history of the United States, where masked vigilantes have been outlawed due to their violent way of doing business. Creator Damon Lindelof has made a “remix” series that picks up decades after the events of the comic book—but also digs into those events in a new, thrilling way. The less we say, the better. Starring an all-star cast of Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart, Hong Chau, and Men’s Journal’s fall fashion star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, this is a series you won’t want to miss.

6 Underground – Netflix: Get ready for some big explosions. Ryan Reynolds stars as the leader of a secret and mysterious team of operatives who travel around the world to take down criminals and bad political leaders. Directed by Michael Bay, Netflix film crew shot in various locations around the world including Italy, Hungary, and Abu Dhabi. One of the biggest sequences was shot in Florence, where one of the stunt drivers went through a 15th-century building. (Get a closer look at the stunts, cars, and training for those stunts here.)

Here’s a look at the trailer:

Running Wild With Bear Grylls – National Geographic: Here’s your chance to see some of your favorite celebrities—like Brie Larson, Channing Tatum, and Dave Bautista—get put to the test by ultimate badass Bear Grylls. In this new season, Bear and co. travel to boulder fields in Norway, ice cliffs in Iceland, and jungles in Peru. Watch some clips of the series here, and catch up on previous episodes at the Nat Geo website.

The Dawn Wall – Netflix: This documentary follows the incredible climb of Tommy Caldwell and climbing partner Kevin Jorgeson as they scale down the “Dawn Wall” of El Capitan. Just like Free Solo, this film gives you an up-close look at what it takes to scale this 3,000-foot peak.

Men’s Journal previously caught up with Caldwell about the climb: “I felt like I was getting more and more in shape each time we did it. The first couple times, by the time we’d get to the top, I’d be cramping up in my hands and stuff, and that’s not happening anymore. I feel a little more powerful, like I can climb the last pitch faster now. And my breathing is much more controlled. Also, I didn’t think it was going to be nearly as fun as it turned out to be. I mean, hanging out with Alex is always fun, but the speed climbing itself. It’s pretty exhilarating to be getting to the top of El Cap that quick.”

Yellowstone – Paramount Network: This show wrapped up Season 2 in 2019, making the holiday time a great reason to binge the first two seasons of the Kevin Costner show. Costner stars as John Dutton, a sixth-generation rancher who runs the “largest contiguous ranch in the United States” with his family. Dutton and his crew deal with a number of different issues on all sides of their ranch, from clashes with land developers to, of course, the titular National Park, which was the first established in the United States. The show has already been picked up for Season 3, so this will be the perfect time to catch up.

Mountain – Netflix: This documentary features stunning videography work. Directed by Jennifer Peedom, the movie digs deep into the relationship between humans and mountains—namely: what makes people want to climb them. It explores some of the largest peaks around the world and looks into the history of climbing itself, too.

Jack Ryan Season 2 – Amazon Prime: John Krasinski is ready for a thrilling mission in Jack Ryan, with the second season going to South America for some major political drama. If you want to get in shape like Krasinski did for the show, check out a training program he did with trainer Don Saladino right here.

The Mandalorian – Disney Plus: If you haven’t watched this series yet, you can watch nearly the entire run leading into the eighth episode, which will air on December 27. Pedro Pascal stars as the titular bounty hunter in the first-ever live-action Star Wars TV series (and, yes, it has Baby Yoda). The first seven episodes are fantastic and should give you plenty to enjoy after seeing Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in theaters.

The Game Changers – Netflix: This documentary digs into the science and nutrition behind plant-based diets for athletes, spotlighting former UFC fighter James Wilks. As he deals with an injury, Wilks travels and speaks with athletes, researchers, and other experts to see the benefits of using a plant-based diet. It’s produced by an all-star group including James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton, Novak Djokovic, and Chris Paul, and features interviews with some of those big-name celebs as well (e.g. Arnold Schwarzenegger and former bodybuilder Patrik Baboumian).

Some More Options to Choose From:

The early movies of the Fast & Furious series, including The Fast and the Furious (2001), 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003), and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006), Fast & Furious (2009) – All streaming on Hulu

American Gangster (2007) – Streaming on Hulu

The Aviator (2004) – Streaming on Hulu

Wall Street (1987) – Streaming on Hulu

Almost Famous (2000) – Streaming on Hulu

Hellboy, (2019) – Streaming on HBO Now

Long Shot, (2019) – Streaming on HBO Now

Mel Brooks Unwrapped – HBO Original Doc – Streaming on HBO Now

What About Bob?, (1991) – Streaming on HBO Now

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch – Netflix Original – Streaming December 24

Lost in Space: Season 2 – Netflix Original – Streaming December 24

The Aeronauts – Amazon Original movie – Streaming December 20

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – (Available for rent/purchase)

