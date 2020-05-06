Entertainment

Spring’s Buzziest New Novels Are Impossible to Put Down

Spring 2020 books
Courtesy Image

Burning through books? Here are three of spring’s buzziest new novels.

They differ in genres, but all are impossible to put down.

3 Spring 2020 Novels to Read Right Now

The End of October by Lawrence Wright

Genre: Thriller

In this prescient page-turner, a U.S. doctor travels abroad to investigate the death of 47 people, only to discover that a deadly virus will soon turn pandemic.

Get it

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier

Genre: Literary
A pregnant 18-year-old pizza-delivery woman strikes up a curious friendship with a stay-at-home mom, and soon becomes uncomfortably fixated on her.

Get it

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

Genre: Horror
Four friends, each a member of the Blackfoot tribe, shoot a young elk while hunting in an area where they shouldn’t be. A decade later, the group must reckon with their transgression when they become the pursued.

Get it

