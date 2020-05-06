Burning through books? Here are three of spring’s buzziest new novels.

They differ in genres, but all are impossible to put down.

3 Spring 2020 Novels to Read Right Now

The End of October by Lawrence Wright

Genre: Thriller

In this prescient page-turner, a U.S. doctor travels abroad to investigate the death of 47 people, only to discover that a deadly virus will soon turn pandemic.

Pizza Girl by Jean Kyoung Frazier

Genre: Literary

A pregnant 18-year-old pizza-delivery woman strikes up a curious friendship with a stay-at-home mom, and soon becomes uncomfortably fixated on her.

The Only Good Indians by Stephen Graham Jones

Genre: Horror

Four friends, each a member of the Blackfoot tribe, shoot a young elk while hunting in an area where they shouldn’t be. A decade later, the group must reckon with their transgression when they become the pursued.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!