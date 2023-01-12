The world of reality TV competitions has included a menagerie of challenges across cooking, adventure, travel, and feats of physical fitness. But no genre has seriously covered rock climbing—until now. The Climb is an intense new competition series from HBO Max that debuts today. It was created by Aquaman actor and climbing enthusiast Jason Momoa and iconic rock climber Chris Sharma.

Sharma teams up with pro climber and American Ninja Warrior veteran Meagan Martin to co-host the show, of which the first three episodes are available now. The new series pits amateur climbers (male and female) against each other while attempting to overcome a gamut of mental and physical challenges on some of the gnarliest ascents in the world.

The climber who prevails will be named the world’s best amateur climber, gain a prAna climbing ambassadorship, and walk away with a $100,000 cash prize. Three new episodes will drop next week, concluding with the release of the final two episodes on January 26.

A visual treat for those who love the outdoors and its inherent challenges, The Climb also emphasizes the way adventure can elevate the human spirit through overcoming adversity. Sharma says of his own approach to climbing: “I want to push my limits of difficulty but also I want to reinvent myself along the way. It’s cool that within climbing, there are all these different ways to explore our potential and push our limits.”