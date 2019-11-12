The Disney Plus Guide: How to Sign Up, Where to Watch, and More

Time to make some room on the couch: Disney Plus has officially launched, which means there’s a ton of new (and old) movies and shows waiting for you to binge. Despite some day-one hiccups with users having trouble accessing the service, the streaming platform is live and ready for viewing. Here’s the scoop on the new service, and how you can start watching.

Where It’s Available

The service launched on Nov. 12 in the United States, Canada, and The Netherlands. Next, it’ll launch on Nov. 19 in Australia and New Zealand, and then in the UK and Europe on March 31, according to TechRadar.

How to Sign Up and How Much it Costs

You can sign up online here. The basic service will set you back $6.99 per month, and there’s a seven-day free trial. Disney is also offering a bundle package where you can get Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus for $12.99 per month—that saves you about $5 per month over signing up for all three services separately.

Hulu gives you access to a range of acclaimed TV shows, including This Is Us and The Handmaid’s Tale, and ESPN Plus offers live streams of a wide range of sports. Between all three services, you’ll have plenty to watch; just make sure you get up off the couch and do some stretches between shows.

Where to Watch

You can watch Disney Plus content on all kinds of devices. It’s available via online streaming on your computer and through dedicated apps for iOS, Android, smart TVs, Roku, Apple TV (fourth generation and later), Chromecast, Apple AirPlay, and Amazon FireTV. It’s also compatible with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One game consoles. You can check out the full list of compatible devices here.

Better yet, all of the hundreds of titles available on the platform are available for download, so you can watch movies and shows on the go. You can download a title as many times as you want, and download content on up to 10 devices at a time. That means you can feed your Star Wars obsession no matter where you are, or what gadget you have in your pocket.

4K Streaming

Those titles are going to look great, too: The platform supports 4K Ultra HD video, Dolby Vision ultra-vivid imaging, HDR10, and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for a crisp, vivid picture and excellent sound. Of course, you have to be watching on a device that supports those parameters in order to get the full experience. Unfortunately, Disney hasn’t said exactly how many of its titles will be available in 4K, but you can check if a show or movie is available in that format by looking in the “Details” section of its listing. Regardless, it’s a safe bet that you can stream most of the newer titles in 4K—just imagine how cool it’ll be to see Free Solo in ultra high definition. We’re stoked already.

What You Can Watch

From The Simpsons to Star Wars, classic animated films to brand new series, there’s a lot of content available on Disney Plus. Highlights include the new Star Wars spinoff series The Mandalorian (trailer above), Marvel blockbusters like Captain Marvel, and nearly every Pixar film. But that’s just the start. There’s a so much to cover, we wrote a whole separate article about it. Check out our post for more info on what’s available, and maybe start popping some popcorn while you’re at it.

